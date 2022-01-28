Texans Coach Search: Josh McCown 1st to Get 2nd Interview

Josh McCown is the first name to meet in-person with the Texans' front office for the head coach opening

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans head coach Josh McCown? It's a possibility.

According to reports, the Texans have brought the former NFL quarterback in for a second interview for their vacant head coaching position. McCown is the first candidate as of this time to receive a second interview.

McCown, 42, interviewed for the Texans head coaching opening last season before the team elected to hire David Culley. Culley, a 27-year veteran in the NFL, was fired following a 4-13 first season with the franchise.

Reports began to circle last week that McCown was a serious candidate to take over for Culley after an impressive first interview. After 17 seasons in the league, McCown elected to retire, but remained in close contact with executive vice president of operations Jack Easterby as a member of the Texans' practice squad in 2020.

A native of Jacksonville, Texas, McCown began his college career at SMU before electing to transfer to Sam Houston State for his senior season. As a member of the Bearcats, he threw for 3,481 yards and 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while posting a 10-3 record.

McCown would be drafted in third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2002. Prior to his retirement, he would also play for Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

For his career, McCown played in 102 games, starting in 76. He threw for 17,731 yards passing 98 touchdowns against 82 interceptions and owned a career passer rating of 79.7.

Houston has also interviewed former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Florida Atlantic receivers coach and former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Hines Ward, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Gannon is also expected to receive a second interview after a strong showcase in his meeting with the Texans' staff.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at his end of the year press conference that the team would be open to all candidates regardless of roles with other organizations. Caserio stated that the Texas were hopeful to find the "next Mike Tomlin" who spent one season as the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator before being named head coach of the Steelers in 2007.

"When you look at coach Tomlin, you look at the organization, basically three coaches over the course of the Rooney ownership," Caserio said. "They went from Chuck (Noll) to Bill (Cowher) to Mike. When Mike was hired with the Minnesota Vikings, he was maybe 31 years old and at the time.

“I don’t think people knew Mike Tomlin was going to not have a losing season in 15 years."