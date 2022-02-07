Texans Players Voice Opinion On Lovie Smith Potential Hiring

Several Texans players have backed the hiring of Lovie Smith as head coach

HOUSTON -- A team must believe in its leader if promising results are to ensue. The Houston Texans might now have that if they hire their candidate in waiting.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are now in talks with defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for their opening. The news was first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26 News in Houston.

Last season, Smith, 63, joined Houston's staff under first-time head coach David Culley. Although the team finished an abysmal 4-13 and will select No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, there were at least some promising results in the new 4-3 scheme implemented by Smith.

Houston finished 10th among all teams in takeaways last season with 25. They recorded 17 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries while also grabbing a pick-six during the Texans' Week 16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Several defensive players have given their seal of approval on social media for the hiring of Smith. Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. tweeted out his praise for the promotion. Nickel defender Tavierre Thomas also gave his thoughts on the move in what seemed to be a positive notion.

Thomas, an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, became a staple of Houston's secondary last season with four pass breakups and two interceptions. Other key players, such as linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Desmond King have spoken highly of Smith and his impact on the roster during the regular season.

A Texas native, Smith went 89-87 as a head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He also has coached at the college level with Illinois, posting a 17-39 in five seasons.

