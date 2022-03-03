"No Idea On Deshaun": Texans Lovie Smith Comments On Watson's Status

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith does not have an answer on Deshaun Watson's status with the organization

INDIANAPOLIS -- For those wondering what is the status of Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson and his value on the trade market, your guess is as good as new coach Lovie Smith.

Smith told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he had "no idea" if Watson will be on the team's roster next season, but thinks both parties will eventually "benefit from the situation" in the long run.

"I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player," Smith said. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully, that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else."

Lovie Smith Lovie Smith Lovie Smith

Watson asked for a trade last offseason following the hirings of general manager Nick Caserio and coach David Culley. As of now, the asking price to move him remains a mystery as he still faces 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Last season, Watson was a healthy scratch for all 17 games in the final year of his rookie deal. The Texans have been open to trading Watson for the right asking price, but teams remain wary to trade for him until his name is clear of any criminal charges.

The Miami Dolphins were viewed as the front-runners to acquire Watson for most of last season. With the firing of Brian Flores and the hiring of Mike McDaniel from San Francisco, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier reiterated that the team will be sticking with third-year pro, Tua Tagovailoa.

"Mike and his staff have put in a lot of work and studied a lot of Tua, and they feel good about his developmental upside and what he can be and how he fits in the offense," Grier said. "I think we're good with Tua."

Watson still could be traded before April 28th's draft, but that will likely be based on the outcoming of his lawsuit. According to Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, 10 women have filed complaints with Houston police about Watson, eight of whom had filed lawsuits.

Hardin said that the Harris County district attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be charged criminally. When asked where the team was internally with Watson, Caserio said that things remain "day-to-day" as of this time.

"Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly," Caserio said. "My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Houston currently owns nine picks in the draft, including the No. 3 selection. Caserio said the team would be "open-minded" to listen to trades for the selection in a trade back for more draft capital, but also will be looking to move Watson for a hefty return.

Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio Lovie Smith and Nick Caserio

Smith will continue to run things normally with the intent of second-year quarterback Davis Mills as the incumbent starter entering free agency. For now, the new coach simply wants an answer on Watson's status but will remain patient until things become resolved.

"Time normally takes care of everything," Smith said. "We understand this is Year 2 and I know Deshaun wants to play... it will come to a head. I have faith in that."