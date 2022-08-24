NFL Mock Draft 2023: No QB, Texans 'Double-Dip' On Defense

Ignoring the fact that this season has yet to even kick off, 2023 NFL mock drafts have already begun to pop up and one, in particular, has the Houston Texans making some interesting choices.

The Draft Wire has predicted the first two rounds - in which they predict the Texans will have another poor season, ending up with the first-overall selection.

So, do the Texans go for one of the many highly-touted quarterbacks in what is being labeled as a can't-miss year for rookie QBs? Not quite ...

With both the first and the 15th overall picks, the Texans are slated to go all out on defense starting with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

Even if the Texans end up with this pick, it might not be the fault of Davis Mills, who has shown promise as their potential franchise quarterback. Don’t be surprised if a defensively minded head coach like Lovie Smith opts for the best overall player in the draft, and the most dominant edge rusher in the nation.

If this year's draft was any indication, general manager Nick Caserio will absolutely take Smith's opinion into consideration - look no further than his reaction to the selection of linebacker Christian Harris.

But they would have to be absolutely certain that Anderson was a certified success in the making to select him first overall instead of going for a quarterback like Bryce Young - or trading the pick for a boatload of picks for someone else to select a quarterback here.

To be fair, Anderson did have 17.5 sacks and 102 tackles last season alone. If he keeps that momentum going, he looks like a safe bet.

Then at 15, the Texans are predicted to stick with edge rushers and go for Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey.

Houston reloaded their secondary with top talent in the 2022 draft, but Lovie Smith’s defense doesn’t work if the front four can’t get consistent pressure. Double-dipping on edge rushers in the first round wouldn’t hurt, and Foskey has the well-rounded skill set to be a perfect fit opposite Anderson.

Do the Texans need a promising young edge rusher? Yes. Jonathan Greenard has all the tools to be a stud at the position - if he can stay healthy. Outside of the former Florida Gator, there are few young options with veteran Jerry Hughes likely to start this season.

But double-dipping at the position with their most valuable picks when they do have Greenard already seems unlikely given their needs elsewhere i.e. cornerback, safety, interior offensive line.

However, with the first pick of the second round - the 32nd next year thanks to Stephen Ross - the Texans do look to bolster their offensive weaponry with Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

This would be the second straight year where Caserio dips into Alabama's endless pool of talent for a wide receiver, after drafting receiver John Metchie III 44th overall this year.

The heir apparent to Brandin Cooks? Perhaps.

Burton has the ability to stretch the field, but lacks the size of current Texan Nico Collins, possibly lending himself to taking over from soon-to-be 29-year-old Cooks in the long-term with him, Collins, and Metchie forming a young trio for years to come.

Given Caserio's track record, it seems highly unlikely that the Texans would end up selecting at their designated spots anyway as he likes to move around. And with that number one spot likely to be extremely highly coveted this season - it would come as a shock if they not only stuck there but went for a defender there.

That being said, who knows what's going on inside a general manager's head?

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.