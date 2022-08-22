Here Comes Collins: Texans Find Long-Term No. 2 WR In Rams Win

HOUSTON - - Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton wasn’t shy about addressing the chemistry he’s seen between second-year quarterback Davis Mills and receiver Nico Collins. In fact, one could say his face lit up discussing the duo’s work ethic in the offseason.

Both Mills and Collins were drafted in the third round back in 2021. General manager Nick Caserio was so high on Collins’ upside, that he traded away future draft capital to select him. And with a season under his belt, the expectation during the summer for Collins to become Mills’ second option behind Brandin Cooks.

“We should be able to feature Nico in situations where it’s man coverage, where he can use his body his size, his God-given ability to make plays,” Hamilton said Wednesday after practice.

If fans are looking for any positives from Friday’s 24-20 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams, it’s that Collins has arrived. He’s not perfect. There’s certainly room to grow. Heck, the Texans need to see what their future holds with Mills’ mixed play and an inconsistent run game.

But Collins gives Houston a No. 2 receiver. It was a missing link last season on the way to a 4-13 record. Barring injury, it’s a strength in 2022.

“The biggest growth I’ve seen from him has been off the field and how much he’s matured,” Mills said. “Going to work each day, trying to be the best player he can be, I think he’s made a big jump.”

Drives from the projected first-team offense were sloppy at best through 30 minutes of action at SoFi Stadium. Mills struggled with consistency. He missed several receivers and made more than one bad read on third down.

Yet, when targeting Collins, Mills was comfortable. Throws came with ease and routes were crisp from the 6-4, 212-pound pass-catcher. The trust was strong enough between the duo, Mills often wouldn’t look past No. 12 as his first read.

Houston’s final drive of the night showed a glimpse of what the first-team offense can do when it clicks. Mills started a third-and-10 connecting with Phillip Dorsett for a gain of 32. With an extra 15 tacked on, Mills went to the end zone, once again looking for Collins. A body-blocking grab over Rams rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick gave the receiver an 18-yard touchdown, and the Texans a 7-6 lead entering halftime.

“We took a shot in the red zone, and Davis trusted in me as a quarterback,” Collins said. “No doubt, I’m going to get it. I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got to go get it. I’m a tall guy. I’m going to make the play.”

Collins finished the night with four catches for 48 yards. Two of his catches went for first downs while a third went for arguably the biggest play of the evening.

“He’s got length, he can catch the ball,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said Friday. “It's a big play by him there. He's capable of making a lot of plays like that.”

Questions that surround the offense might be answered Thursday evening in Houston’s preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith said the third game was where “most starters would play" but did not determine how long they'd take the field.

Houston missed potentially six starters Friday. Cooks, along with Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, offensive lineman Justin Britt and rookie running back Dameon Pierce were all held out. Rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green (concussion) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (hamstring) were both ruled out due prior to kickoff.

Mills, who finished 10 of 17 passing for 91 yards, will need to play better. Of the 91 yards, 60 came on the final drive.

“We wanted to see Davis finish there offensively,” Smith said. “That was a great throw by Davis to give Nico an opportunity to catch the ball. We’re not first-game-of-the-season-ready yet, but we see good things each week.”

Mills’ growth will be under the spotlight for 17 games as he looks to be the long-term option at quarterback. Collins is here. He isn’t slowing down.

Hamilton said that time would benefit the duo. On Friday, it was the one positive of a lackluster performance from the offense.

“We're excited to see what he can do,” Mills said. “When he's matched up, especially on one-on-one situations, he's going to be tough to cover.”

