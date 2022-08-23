Texans vs. 49ers Preseason Preview: Final Dress Rehearsal
The Houston Texans face the San Francisco 49ers in the final week of NFL preseason action from NRG Stadium on Thursday. The 2022-23 Texans squad looks a little different than last season as Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.
Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach while many roster hopefuls try to earn their spot before Tuesday, Aug. 30, when every NFL team must reduce its roster to no more than 53 players. Houston's 16-player practice squad will then begin to form.
Quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans' offense has been largely-lackluster during their first two preseason games. Mills' best drive of the preseason as he led Houston to a 7-6 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Rams with less than a minute left in the first half. Mills completed four out his seven pass attempts and connected with wideout Nico Collins for an 18-yard touchdown. The Texans beat the Rams 24-20 for the first time in Texans' preseason history.
On a positive note, in back-to-back weeks, the Texans’ pass rush has been one of their strengths with 11 sacks and 16 total pressures. Houston will face a tougher task in Week 3 preseason. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the 49ers will play their starters in the preseason finale against the Texans.
WHO: Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers
ODDS: The Texans are 3.5-point underdogs to the 49ers.
GAME TIME: Thursday, August 25 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CT
LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
TV/RADIO: ABC | KTRK 13, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101
THE FINAL WORD: Mills after Houston's win vs. the Rams:
"We have to continue building a rhythm out there and getting back comfortable playing in the pocket," Mills said. "It's just getting comfortable out there while taking advantage of all the live reps we have together."