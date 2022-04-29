GM Caserio Says Texans United On 'Consensus' Pick Stingley

The entire Houston Texans organization was on board with drafting the standout LSU cornerback.

A frenetic opening day of the 2022 NFL Draft ended with the Houston Texans having picked up possibly the most talented cornerback in this class.

Former LSU standout Derek Stingley Jr. has the potential to be a game-changer for Lovie Smith's defense.

The Texans coach mentioned recently that his team was in need of upgrades at cornerback, so it comes as no surprise to hear that the decision to select Stingley was a "consensus" one.

"There's definitely a consensus I'd say organizationally, coaching staff, scouting staff I'd say we put as much time and effort into Derek, probably as any player," Houston general manager Nick Caserio said.

Caserio said Thursday night that Stingley "had a great visit with everybody in the building," something that Stingley himself attested to.

"It was a good vibe over there," Stingley said, per the Houston Chronicle. "You can tell things are going to be different from the past. Everything is trending upward over there."

The pick may have been a consensus within the building, but there will inevitably be doubters thanks to Stingley's turbulent college career.

"He's been a productive player, was a productive player early on in his career," Caserio said. "Had some bumps in the road there in '20 and '21, but in the end, we felt comfortable with Derrick, we think he's a good player, kind of fits the profile of what we're trying to do."

Houston will be hoping that it's new No. 24 can reach the same heights as his predecessor, two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Joseph, and provide the Texans with the stud corner they've been missing the last few years.