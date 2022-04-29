Texans Shake Up First Round In Trade With Eagles
HOUSTON — General manager Nick Caserio alluded to the possibility of trading one of their first-round selections throughout the draft season. In the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft, Caserio made a move.
As first reported by ESPN, the Texans have sent the No. 13 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the Nos, 15, 124, 162 and 166. Houston now has two picks within the top-15. The Texans will make their first draft selection at pick No. 3 Thursday night with the selection of Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston's deal with the Eagles marked the second time the franchise altered its draft position. Monday afternoon, the Texans traded into the fifth-round (No. 170) after sending a sixth-rounder (No. 183) and their seventh-rounder (No. 245) to the New England Patriots.
"We talked about picks three and 13 — everything is on the table," coach Lovie Smith said when speaking about the possibility of the Texans moving up on Tuesday. "When you are getting ready for a draft, you look at all possibilities. That’s what you do, and that’s what we’ve done."
Stingley fits Smith's criteria for a cornerback. The Louisiana native finished his collegiate career with 73 tackles, 20 pass deflections and six interceptions. During his three-year stint at LSU, Stingley averaged a grade of 76.8. As a speedy defensive back, Stingley registered a 4.37 40-yard time. The Texans could be targeting safety Kyle Hamilton at pick No. 15.
"Flexible, open-minded, adaptable are adjectives I would use to describe that process," Caserio said. " The better you understand the players, and the better you understand the positioning of the board, it just gives you more opportunities to make good decisions. You just want to make sure you’re prepared, make a good decision, and once you make a decision, you live with the decision, and you move on."