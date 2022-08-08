Texans Playing Waiting Game With Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Investing a top-three selection in LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was proof — if it were needed — that the Houston Texans have long-term plans in motion defensively. For now, it seems the Texans aren't willing to risk Stingley’s upside in the future for a minimal gain in the present.
Stingley, who suffered a Lisfranc fracture before his 2021 season with LSU, continues to rehab following surgery last September. His rep count in practice has increased, but the Texans will be conscious of his overall status moving toward the regular season.
As Houston preps for its preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, the franchise isn’t willing to rush anything regarding Stingley if it turns out he's not at 100 percent.
"We're not quite there yet," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "All of our players won't play I'll say that, the first preseason game. We still haven't determined of course how much. A lot of times when guys are coming off a major injury, we may wait a little bit, but we'll decide that as much as anything for Stingley. You see he’s out here practicing every day. He's right on schedule."
Stingley was eased into training with the Texans this summer, progressing to full participation on Monday before his scheduled day off on Saturday and a light practice on Sunday.
'Black Magic & Baby Barry': How 2 Childhood Friends Landed on Texans D
Tavierre Thomas and Desmond King played together with the Westside Cubs in Detroit, and now look to set a standard with the Houston Texans.
Watch: Texans Starting Rookie Pitre Completes Diving Interception
Watch as newly named starting safety Jalen Pitre records a diving interception.
'Slim Fit': How TE Pharaoh Brown Became Texans Go-To Weapon
After losing over 15 pounds, Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown is looking for All-Pro season in Houston.
Texans Training Camp Day 8 Notebook: Okoronkwo Adds Depth To Defensive Front
Back in his hometown, Ogbo Okoronkwo is hoping to leave an impact on the Houston Texans' defensive line in 2022.
Texans & Rockets Coaches Share View on Analytics
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith and Rockets coach Stephen Silas share a common bond over the use of analytics.
'Complementary Corner': How CB Steven Nelson Bolsters Texans Secondary
Steven Nelson has been a stable No. 2 cornerback since being drafted in 2015, and continues to prove it with the Texans.
Texans Training Camp Day 7 Notebook: Run Game Growing?
The combination of Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce has taken off for the Houston Texans.
Confidence And Control: Why Texans' Marlon Mack Is Ready For Breakout
Marlon Mack will have to battle it out this summer for reps in a running back room with no clear pecking order.
Stingley isn’t the only rookie Texans have to be cautious with. Fellow first-rounder offensive lineman Kenyon Green and linebacker Christian Harris were both added to the injury list on Saturday.
The extent of their injuries have not been specified, nor have their estimated timelines. Harris could return in time for their preseason opener, but Green is unlikely to suit up after missing practice throughout the weekend.
Of the nine draft picks, safety Jalen Pitre, offensive lineman Austin Deculus, defensive lineman Thomas Booker, tight end Teagan Quitoriano and running back Dameon Pierce could all see their first professional snaps come Saturday at 7 p.m.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.