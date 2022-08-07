HOUSTON — The signing of outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo fell under the radar during the off-season. But Okoronkwo has the potential to become one of the Houston Texans' most significant acquisitions.

Okoronkwo's attribute as a pass rusher never had a chance to portray itself with the Los Angeles Rams. But it's an unlikely situation that will replicate itself during his first season in Houston.

After joining the Rams as a No. 160 overall pick during the 2018 NFL Draft, Okoronkwo has registered 13 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks during his first three seasons. He finished the 2021 campaign with a pass-rush grade of 72.8 while creating 15 total pressures — per Pro Football Focus.

Coach Lovie Smith said during voluntary OTAs that Okoronkwo fits the profile of the defensive line. And following Day 8 of training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Okoronkwo illustrated the athletic attributes that made him a sought-after pass rusher.

"He's on record of being a pass rusher in the league," Smith said. "That's why we signed him — to bring another local guy back home. He's a legitimate pass rusher, so we'll have a plan for him."

Okoronkwo returned to the practice field on Sunday following a three-day absence due to injury. He spent the bulk of his time running with the second and third team unit and disrupted the Texans' offensive line.

He bull rushed his way into the backfield on a few occasions and forced Houston quarterback corps to make insufficient decisions from the pocket. Okoronkwo's best moment of the day took place by beating rookie Austin Deculus off the line of scrimmage to record his lone sack on Jeff Driskel during 11-on-11 drills.

Okoronkwo was just one of several defensive linemen who created plays for the defense during the eighth day of training camp practice.

During seven-on-seven drills, linebacker Neville Hewitt tipped Davis Mills' pass attempt to fullback Andy Quessenberry for an incompletion. A few series later, Hewitt recorded a sack on Mills.

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard continues to showcase his improvements in pass coverage. Greenard recorded a pass deflection on Driskel's pass attempt and nearly completed an interception. His play on the ball came four days after Greenard recorded his lone interception during camp Wednesday morning.

Lite Day for Stingley

Derek Stingley Jr. has been a full participant in practice since Monday. But during Day 8 of training camp, the Texans decided to give their rookie defensive back a lite day of work.

Stingley did not participate in any seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 team drills. Punt return exercises were the only drills Stingley participated in during practice. Smith gave no indications that Stingley will play during the Texans' pre-season opener on Saturday.

"We're not quite there yet — all of our players won't play I'll say that," Smith said on Saturday. "When guys are coming off a major injury, we may wait a little bit, but we'll decide that as much as anything for (Derek) Stingley. You see he’s out here practicing every day. He's right on schedule."

Phillip Dorsett getting up to speed

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett made his first appearance on the practice field Friday morning but is quickly putting together a fine camp. Sunday morning, Dorsett played a significant role in helping Houston's quarterback corps move the chains as a reliable target from the slot.

QUICK HITS

-There has been a lot of talk about togetherness and how close nit the locker room has been since the start of training camp. Headlined by Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey, the linebacker corps was seen dancing together to Migos' 2018 hit song, Stir Fry, during practice.

-Texans legend Jonathan Joseph made a guest appearance during training camp practice.

