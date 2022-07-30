'Believer' Brandin Cooks Confident Texans 'Up To Something'
Traded three times in eight seasons, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is no stranger to trade rumors. Despite rumors being rife this offseason, Cooks remains a Houston Texan as a key part of an organization he wants "to be a part of."
"I believe in everything (general manager) Nick Caserio is doing," Cooks said on Friday. "I have some history with him and I believe in everything that he's doing. You know, I want to be a part of that, and Coach Lovie [Smith]."
The ninth-year receiver signed a two-year extension in April, ensuring he'll remain a Texan through 2024.
Still only 28 years old, Cooks has enjoyed a remarkably consistent career to date, despite having to jump from team to team.
Captain Mills? QB's Leadership Impressing Texans
Quarterback Davis Mills' leadership and control of the offense has impressed his Houston Texans colleagues this summer.
Texans Training Camp Day 2 Notebook: Stingley Jr. Making Progress?
Derek Stingley Jr. takes another small step in his ongoing recovery during Day 2 of training camp practice with the Houston Texans.
Why Texans Are Being Cautious With Rookie Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Viewed as an investment pick, the Texans aren't risking and regression from first-rounder Derek Stingley Jr. prior to Week 1 of the regular season
Texans Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: New Era at NRG Stadium?
The Texans are looking to open a new chapter under first-year head coach Lovie Smith.
Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Texans' Plan For Brevin Jordan, TE Corps
Headlined by second-year prospect Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith hints at the importance of the tight end corps.
Texans Training Camp Day 1: Davis Mills Delivers At QB
While still early in his career, second-year quarterback Davis Mills has earned his coach and teammates' respect as the Texans' starting quarterback
Rookie John Metchie III Addresses Texans Amid APL Diagnosis
Before the start of training camp practice, the Houston Texans received a significant update from rookie wide receiver John Metchie III following his APL Diagnosis.
'He's on Schedule': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Promising Update on Rookie CB Stingley
Lovie Smith is expecting Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to be active Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Cooks has been Houston's leading receiver both of his years in the Lone Star State, recording 2,187 yards and 12 touchdowns in 31 games, and has six 1,000-plus yard seasons in his career.
And while he's only enjoyed eight wins during his time with the Texans, Cooks is confident that they are heading in the right direction under Caserio and Smith.
"No doubt, it feels like we just up to something, you know what I mean," Cooks said. "A lot of respect, Coach Lovie just doing his thing and just the buy-in we have, it's great to see. Any time you have that, you've got a chance. We're seeing that from spring until now."
In terms of expectations for 2022? Cooks wasn't willing to make a prediction.
"The biggest expectation is just a team that sticks together and come to work every day and doing the little things right," Cooks said. "As far as the wins and losses, we just going to show up and we let that take care of itself. We’re not going to make any predictions from that standpoint, but just a team that sticks together."