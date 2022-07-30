Traded three times in eight seasons, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is no stranger to trade rumors. Despite rumors being rife this offseason, Cooks remains a Houston Texan as a key part of an organization he wants "to be a part of."

"I believe in everything (general manager) Nick Caserio is doing," Cooks said on Friday. "I have some history with him and I believe in everything that he's doing. You know, I want to be a part of that, and Coach Lovie [Smith]."

The ninth-year receiver signed a two-year extension in April, ensuring he'll remain a Texan through 2024.

Still only 28 years old, Cooks has enjoyed a remarkably consistent career to date, despite having to jump from team to team.

Cooks has been Houston's leading receiver both of his years in the Lone Star State, recording 2,187 yards and 12 touchdowns in 31 games, and has six 1,000-plus yard seasons in his career.

And while he's only enjoyed eight wins during his time with the Texans, Cooks is confident that they are heading in the right direction under Caserio and Smith.

"No doubt, it feels like we just up to something, you know what I mean," Cooks said. "A lot of respect, Coach Lovie just doing his thing and just the buy-in we have, it's great to see. Any time you have that, you've got a chance. We're seeing that from spring until now."

In terms of expectations for 2022? Cooks wasn't willing to make a prediction.

"The biggest expectation is just a team that sticks together and come to work every day and doing the little things right," Cooks said. "As far as the wins and losses, we just going to show up and we let that take care of itself. We’re not going to make any predictions from that standpoint, but just a team that sticks together."