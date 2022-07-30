Skip to main content

'Believer' Brandin Cooks Confident Texans 'Up To Something'

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is confident in the organization and believes that they are "up to something."

Traded three times in eight seasons, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is no stranger to trade rumors. Despite rumors being rife this offseason, Cooks remains a Houston Texan as a key part of an organization he wants "to be a part of."

"I believe in everything (general manager) Nick Caserio is doing," Cooks said on Friday. "I have some history with him and I believe in everything that he's doing. You know, I want to be a part of that, and Coach Lovie [Smith]."

The ninth-year receiver signed a two-year extension in April, ensuring he'll remain a Texan through 2024.

Still only 28 years old, Cooks has enjoyed a remarkably consistent career to date, despite having to jump from team to team.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Captain Mills? QB's Leadership Impressing Texans

Quarterback Davis Mills' leadership and control of the offense has impressed his Houston Texans colleagues this summer.

By Anthony Wood42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
1200x0
Play

Texans Training Camp Day 2 Notebook: Stingley Jr. Making Progress?

Derek Stingley Jr. takes another small step in his ongoing recovery during Day 2 of training camp practice with the Houston Texans.

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18535984
Play

Why Texans Are Being Cautious With Rookie Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Viewed as an investment pick, the Texans aren't risking and regression from first-rounder Derek Stingley Jr. prior to Week 1 of the regular season

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_18541068
Play

Texans Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: New Era at NRG Stadium?

The Texans are looking to open a new chapter under first-year head coach Lovie Smith.

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
22 hours ago
3f80dfaf3c1f4e8c9a8201db1bfebd7c
Play

Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Texans' Plan For Brevin Jordan, TE Corps

Headlined by second-year prospect Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith hints at the importance of the tight end corps.

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago
22 hours ago
USATSI_18541734
Play

Texans Training Camp Day 1: Davis Mills Delivers At QB

While still early in his career, second-year quarterback Davis Mills has earned his coach and teammates' respect as the Texans' starting quarterback

By Cole ThompsonJul 29, 2022 3:52 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022 3:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18535699
Play

Rookie John Metchie III Addresses Texans Amid APL Diagnosis

Before the start of training camp practice, the Houston Texans received a significant update from rookie wide receiver John Metchie III following his APL Diagnosis.

By Coty M. DavisJul 29, 2022 1:50 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022 1:50 PM EDT
CSF
Play

'He's on Schedule': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Promising Update on Rookie CB Stingley

Lovie Smith is expecting Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to be active Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

By Cole ThompsonJul 29, 2022 12:57 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022 12:57 PM EDT

Cooks has been Houston's leading receiver both of his years in the Lone Star State, recording 2,187 yards and 12 touchdowns in 31 games, and has six 1,000-plus yard seasons in his career.

And while he's only enjoyed eight wins during his time with the Texans, Cooks is confident that they are heading in the right direction under Caserio and Smith.

"No doubt, it feels like we just up to something, you know what I mean," Cooks said. "A lot of respect, Coach Lovie just doing his thing and just the buy-in we have, it's great to see. Any time you have that, you've got a chance. We're seeing that from spring until now."

In terms of expectations for 2022? Cooks wasn't willing to make a prediction.

"The biggest expectation is just a team that sticks together and come to work every day and doing the little things right," Cooks said. "As far as the wins and losses, we just going to show up and we let that take care of itself. We’re not going to make any predictions from that standpoint, but just a team that sticks together."

Davis Mills
News

Captain Mills? QB's Leadership Impressing Texans

By Anthony Wood42 minutes ago
1200x0
News

Texans Training Camp Day 2 Notebook: Stingley Jr. Making Progress?

By Coty M. Davis1 hour ago
USATSI_18535984
News

Why Texans Are Being Cautious With Rookie Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_18541068
News

Texans Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: New Era at NRG Stadium?

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
3f80dfaf3c1f4e8c9a8201db1bfebd7c
News

Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Texans' Plan For Brevin Jordan, TE Corps

By Coty M. Davis22 hours ago
USATSI_18541734
News

Texans Training Camp Day 1: Davis Mills Delivers At QB

By Cole ThompsonJul 29, 2022 3:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18535699
News

Rookie John Metchie III Addresses Texans Amid APL Diagnosis

By Coty M. DavisJul 29, 2022 1:50 PM EDT
CSF
News

'He's on Schedule': Texans Lovie Smith Gives Promising Update on Rookie CB Stingley

By Cole ThompsonJul 29, 2022 12:57 PM EDT