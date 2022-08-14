Live Updates: Texans vs. Saints Preseason

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are 29 days away from the start of the 2022 campaign. But Saturday night, the Texans will have their first dress rehearsal during a preseason showdown against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium.

According to coach Lovie Smith, second-year quarterback, Davis Mills will play a few drives. But rookie defensive back Derek Stingley jr. will not be active.

"Some of the players won't play, but the majority will," Smith said following practice on Thursday. "We have a play count that we would like to get for, as you watch the guys play. There's guys that we feel like we need to see finish plays. I'm excited about that."

1st Quarter

The Texans received the opening kickoff.

Tremon Smith was the starting kick returning who rushed for 25 yards. The Texans' first play of the game was a Mills' hand-off to Marlon Mack for a loss of one. After back-to-back completions for no gain, the Texans had a three-and-out.

change of possession.

Saints were able to move the ball downfield following a 15-yard completion between quarterback Andy Dalton and Tre'Quan Smith. A few players later, Dalton connected with Marquez Callaway for 19 yards.

After Dalton rushed for six yards, the veteran quarterback connected with running back Dwayne Washington for a nine-yard touchdown. Saints lead the Texans 7-0.

change of possession.

Mack rushed for seven yards, but a holding call by offensive lineman Justin McCray led to a 10-yard penalty. Two short gains by Mack led to Mills finding running back Dare Ogunbowale for seven yards. But not enough for a first down.

change of possession.

