The rotating door that has been the Houston Texans running back room of late hasn't been much to shout about - but thanks to a fourth-round rookie this could be about to change.

Pro Football Focus has listed 107th overall pick Dameon Pierce second on its list of top 10 day three selections to watch this season.

With a who’s who of cast-off running backs standing between him and a starting job, Pierce has shown up to Texans camp out to prove he’s RB1. According to reporters on the ground, he’s been just that. The crazy thing is that Pierce’s best trait — his ability to break tackles — isn’t something you’ll even see a ton of in a practice setting. Pierce broke 39 tackles on 100 carries last season at Florida. Look for that ability to shine once again when the preseason starts. - Michael Renner, PFF

Theoretically, Pierce fits the mold of a Texans running back nicely. A powerful back who can grind out the tough yards up the gut of the defense and doesn't go down without a fight is the style of back they've been leaning toward since the Bill O'Brien days - and that doesn't look likely to change under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

The 5-10, 218-pound 22-year-old was listed behind Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on Houston's first depth chart of the preseason ahead of this weekend's opener against the New Orleans Saints. But this came as no surprise.

If last season was any indication, this Texans staff doesn't aim to rush any rookies into the lineup if they don't have to. Plus, they've spoken highly of these two veterans, in particular, all offseason.

But given Mack's less than ideal injury history and Burkhead's age and backup-level stats throughout his career, the impressive-of-late Pierce still seems a safe bet to take over that starting role sooner rather than later.

Pierce joins an offense desperate for a feature three-down back and one that has invested heavily in its offensive line with free agent guard A.J. Cann and 15th overall pick guard Kenyon Green both joining this offseason. Thrown them into the mix with the returning Justin Britt at center, Tytus Howard, who will be moved back to right tackle, and former Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and Pierce is in a position to potentially thrive.