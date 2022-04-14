Back To The Basics: Hamilton's Offensive Scheme To Favor Texans' QB Davis Mills

HOUSTON — The growth of Davis Mills is shaping out to be the most significant facet for the Houston Texans in 2022.

If Mills performs well, it will solidify his status as the successor to Deshaun Watson as Houston's franchise quarterback. But if his play becomes stagnant from his rookie campaign, the Texans will be an early favorite to enter the sweepstakes for Alabama's quarterback Bryce Young.

The Texans have taken a significant approach to put Mills in the best position to succeed. The capability to retain wide receiver Brandin Cooks and reconcile with Pro-Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil helped stained the talent level. But Houston's most significant decision was to promote Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator.

Mills made strides under Hamilton throughout his rookie season — who served as the Texans' quarterbacks coach in 2021. And an enhanced offensive system will give Mills the best opportunity to find success during his sophomore season playing under Hamilton. "We are in a new offensive scheme this year, but I've already seen a couple of the first installs," Mills said during Day 2 of voluntary workouts at NRG Stadium on Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to getting out and running them on the field because it's familiar to what I did in college. I'm extremely excited and hope that the growth from the last year continues straight into the next one." Hamilton spent two seasons working alongside Stanford's coach David Shaw. Their relationship played a massive role in the Texans' selection of Mills during the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 67 overall). For Hamilton to incorporate Stanford's offensive scheme in Houston could lead to prominent success for Mills. Stanford's west coast offense showcased Mills' potential during his final two seasons in the quarterback-friendly scheme. He completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,468 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games. The Cardinals' offense averaged a combined 25.5 points during the two-year stint. Davis Mills

"The biggest thing is that we are going to mix it up — run and pass," Mills said. "Mix it in that way, but also take advantage of big plays and vertical routes down the field. A lot of it is just getting the ball to playmakers in space.

"Pep has already thought of a lot of good ways to do that, and I’m excited to start running it and get the reps with our team."

Houston put together the league's most inefficient offense during Tim Kelly's final year as offensive coordinator. The 4-13 Texans' average of 278.1 total yards ranked last in the NFL while scoring 16.5 points per game.

With Mills and Tyrod Taylor starting under center, Houston finished the 2021 campaign passing for 3,305 yards. Only the Bears, Giants, Panthers and Saints threw for fewer yards.