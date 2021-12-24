Phillip Dorsett wanted to become a Houston Texan following his release from Seattle

HOUSTON -- New Houston Texans wide receiver Phillip Dorsett grew close to general manager Nick Caserio during his time with the New England Patriots. The two seemingly develped a bond of sorts from 2017-19.

When the opportunity recently arose, Dorsett saw his chance to reunite with Caserio in Houston. He asked for his release from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season and waited for the phone call.

Once Caserio extended an invitation, he immediately headed to NRG Stadium.

“I knew once I asked for my release from Seattle that I would have a chance to be able to come," Dorsett said Monday. "I ran with it because I believe in him."

The hope is that the rest of the locker room feels the same way.

A member of the Seahawks' practice squad to start 2021, Dorsett was elevated to the active roster due to injury and COVID-19. He played litle in five games, recording just four catches for 55 yards.

In Houston (3-11), the speedy seven-year vet is maximizing his opportunities. He totaled three catches for 52 yards, including a 21-yard reception in the team's 30-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Houston's lack of depth at the slot position made Dorsett an instant upgrade here. Initially, Houston expected new signee Anthony Miller to be a contributor. He was waived in October after two games due to injury and internal conflict with the staff.

The Texans brought in veteran Danny Amendola, but a hamstring and knee injury has limited him to only seven games. Davion Davis, a standout at Sam Houston State, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Seahawks in Week 14.

Dorsett understood the role he would play for young quarterback Davis Mills. Another reason for choosing Houston? The fight of his teammates.

“I see a lot of guys that go out there and they play their butt off," Dorsett said. "Obviously, we don’t have a lot of guys that have the big names, if you want to say it, but we have a lot of guys that come together and they just go out there and they play really hard and they fight."

At 28, Dorsett is now a locker-room veteran. His role is help the young guys adjust to life in the NFL. In the meantime, he relishes the opportunity to play under a new contract that takes him through 2022.

Dorsett has seen first-hand the success of Caserio and what he brings to a front office. In large part, his decision to leave Seattle was always about what was best for his career.

His choice to join the struggling Texans instead of a playoff contender speaks volumes about the level of respect Caserio has earned.

"He has a great eye for talent, and he has a great football mind," Dorsett said. "I think he’s going to be able to do great things here if he gets the right pieces together and that’s the reason I wanted to be here.”

The Texans return to NRG Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 26 at noon. Dorsett is here to help Houston - and to help Caserio, too.