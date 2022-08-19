Texans Rookie DL Thomas Booker Seeks Perfection As Pass Rusher

HOUSTON — Derek Stingley Jr. Jalen Pitre. John Metchie III. Dameon Pierce. The four prospects drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft are reasons why the Houston Texans arguably acquired the best collection of talents in late April.

But after three weeks of training camp practices and one preseason game, the anticipation surrounding the '22 draft class has risen following the emergence of defensive lineman Thomas Booker.

"We've seen progress, which you would like to see from the rookie class — that's what we've seen from Thomas," coach Lovie Smith said. "He had some good plays in the game, he's in practice. Just to see some of the young players, their second preseason game, to see how they do with it."

The Texans drafted Booker in the fifth round (no. 150 overall) out of Stanford. His draft selection came two days from when most fans wanted general manager Nick Caserio to target a defensive lineman, especially after the Texans drafted offensive guard Kenyon Green at no. 15 over Jermaine Johnson II and George Karlaftis.

Following the production of their 4-13 campaign in 2021, the Texans' defensive line corps needed a boost during the draft. And Houston may have found their gem in Booker.

He showcased his potential Saturday night amid the Texans' 17-13 preseason victory against the New Orleans Saints. Booker finished the game with four tackles (two solo hits) while recording a sack in the win.

Booker believes his performance against the Saints was a testament to his continuous development since joining the Texans. But Booker has expressed his desire to enhance his play as a pass rusher — a point of emphasis Smith has made for all of Houston's defensive linemen.

He made a name for himself at Stanford by recording 9.5 sacks during his four-year collegiate career. Booker's best year came during the 2019 campaign, where he finished his sophomore season with a career-best 4.0 sacks.

"Book is a good dude — he is constantly asking questions," Derek Rivers said following practice on Tuesday. "Book is a smart, fast, physical freak. He's picked it up fast, and he just continues to learn every day and keep his head down and grind.”

While getting accustomed to the Texans' defensive scheme that prioritizes penetration and disruption, Booker has credited veterans Ross Blacklock, Maliek Collins and Rivers for his early progression.

Booker will have a chance to continue showcasing his growth during the Texans' second preseason match against the Los Angeles Rams on Friday.

When Booker steps onto the field at SoFi Stadium, his goal is to become a more natural pass rusher who can consistently affect the opposing team's quarterbacks — now and throughout his NFL career.

"It's somewhere to start from, but I think a lot of my teammates were encouraging, letting me know this [preseason] is just an extension of practice," Booker said. "What you do here, the habits you're installing in yourself here, are going to show up big time in a big way on game day."

