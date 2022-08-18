Skip to main content

Texans vs. Rams Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach.

The Houston Texans face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 NFL preseason action from Sofi Stadium on Friday. The 2022-23 Texans squad looks a little different than last season as Houston tries to improve on a 4-13 campaign that saw them miss the postseason.

Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach while many roster hopefuls try to turn heads in the Texans' first, and only, road preseason game.

The Texans beat the New Orleans Saints 17-13 in their preseason opener with much thanks to second-year receiver Jalen Camp, who led Houston in receiving yards.

"I try to be as versatile as possible," Camp said. "I think speed is definitely one of my assets, but whether that be blocking, running routes, deep threat, whatever it is, for a guy like me, I'm just trying to showcase everything that I have to showcase."

Against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will be back after missing last week with COVID. Quarterbacks Allen, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel will likely all see playing time. 

INJURY NOTE: Nickel defender Tavierre Thomas is out indefinitely with a quad injury. He is not expected to return for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts and could miss an extended period.

WHO: Houston Texans at L.A. Rams

ODDS: The Texans are 3-point favorites over the Rams.

GAME TIME: Friday, August 19 2022 at 9 p.m. CT

LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: ABC | KTRK 13, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Mills on rookie running back Dameon Pierce:

"I think (Pierce) ran the ball extremely well," Mills said. "His average was over nine yards or something per carry. If he can keep doing things like that, it will open up our offense in a big way."

