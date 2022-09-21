Skip to main content

What Texans Players and Coach Lovie Smith Are Saying About Fourth Quarter Collapses

Several Houston Texans players weighed in this week on late-game struggles, and how the team can work towards fixing them.

The Houston Texans entered the fourth quarter in Week 2 with a three-point lead over the Denver Broncos. 

Houston would go on to lose by seven points.

In Week 1, the Texans carried a 20-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts into the final quarter only to surrender 17 unanswered points and finish with a tie in the opening game of the year. 

Now, at 0-1-1, the Texans have two blown fourth-quarter leads, and everyone is searching for answers.

"Somehow something just switches," said offensive lineman A.J. Cann. "We have to figure out what's causing us to not be able to finish games."

With a road trip to face the Chicago Bears coming this weekend, the team faces a winnable game but also another opportunity to come up short in their goals. 

"We have opportunities, we're in these dog fights in most of these games. We just got to figure out how to finish," Cann continued. 

"I feel like we just need to finish in the fourth quarter," receiver Nico Collins said about the issue. "It's a long game. Four quarters, that's a lot of football. I feel like the last two games haven't done that well in the fourth quarter, but I feel like it's a long season. We're going to improve on that."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Acknowledging the issue is a positive first step, but ultimately it'll rest with coach Lovie Smith and his staff to design a fourth-quarter approach to turn leads into wins. 

"When you play a couple of games, and when you don't win one-score games at the end, it's frustrating, disappointing, but you go back to work," Smith said. " You look at all the things that you can do to try to get over the hump as much as anything. That's what we've been doing."

In a struggling AFC South, the Texans aren't in a bad position. But it's hard to deny this team is two quarters away from being one of the surprise undefeated teams in the NFL after the first two weeks. 

Another week is coming, and while 3-0 isn't possible, closing out the fourth quarter with a win against the Bears would do a lot to put Houston on the right track.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

david montgomery
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans at Bears: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18926821
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Ex Marlon Mack Signs With Niners; What Went Wrong?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_13097651
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Great Andre Johnson Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

By Coty M. Davis
britt center texans
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans BREAKING: Houston Moves Starter Justin Britt During 'Personal' Absence

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19073917
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans' Loss To Broncos Was Learning Experience For DB Derek Stingley Jr.

By Coty M. Davis
Cooks 3
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Restructure Contract of WR Brandin Cooks

By Texans Daily Staff
Christian Kirksey
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Defense Impresses Despite Loss to Broncos

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19075329
Houston Texans Latest News

Davis Mills, Brandin Cooks On Texans Missed TD Chance vs. Broncos

By Coty M. Davis