Falcons ex Coach Flays Texans For Firing Lovie Smith: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’

Despite the Texans having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022, many have questioned the logic behind firing the beloved veteran Smith after only one season as head coach.

The Houston Texans' decision to part ways with Lovie Smith after only one season as head coach is being met with both criticism and opposition.

Apparently, former Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith is among those not pleased with the way the Texans abruptly ended Smith’s tenure in Houston.

Smith, who coached the Falcons from 2008-14, recently joined the BallFather Podcast presented by Sportskeeda to discuss his displeasure with the Texans' choice, while signaling that such a move may have made the team an unattractive destination for potential coaches.

“It’s impossible (rebuilding a franchise in one season),” Smith said. “I know everybody wants instant gratification in the NFL but it just blows my mind that there have been two one-and-dones in the same organization.”

Houston’s coaching situation has been fluctuant since their firing of Bill O’Brien as coach and general manager in October 2020 following an 0-4 start to the season.

At season’s end, new Texans general manager Nick Caserio hired former Baltimore Ravens passing game coordinator and receivers coach David Culley, instead of retaining the services of then-interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Having led the team to a forgettable 4-13 finish, Culley was jettisoned after just one year on the bench. Though they conducted a nearly month-long search for his replacement, Caserio and the Texans promoted Smith from his role as defensive coordinator to coach in February 2022.

While it can be said that football is a game with a very short memory, one season can hardly be considered adequate time to enact the scheme and incorporate the proper personnel to fully enact a new coach’s vision. The ex-Falcons coach is among the many who remain somewhat disillusioned by Houston’s relieving Smith of his duties.

“I just don’t understand,” Smith said. “That’s showing that you have no loyalty, no patience, and no reasonable chance to change the trajectory of an organization as a head football coach.”

Smith had moderate success with the Falcons, finishing his tenure with a 67-50. He won NFL Coach of the Year in his first season with Atlanta, while the team compiled two NFC South titles, qualified for the playoffs four times, secured home-field advantage twice, and hosted the 2012 NFC Championship Game.

Ironically, Smith also has a connection to the last team to hire three coaches in as many seasons, the San Francisco 49ers. Following the exits of Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016), the Niners hired Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons, Smith’s former team, having left the Falcons just prior to Shanahan’s arrival.

However, both Tomsula and Kelly were hired by then-49ers general managers Trent Baalke. Shanahan was brought on board by current GM John Lynch. Caserio has become the first top-ranking personnel executive since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to hire his third coach in three years.

In the meantime, the Texans will move forward with their season. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been among the most high-profile candidates to have piqued Houston’s interest.

They have also reportedly requested permission to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans have been requested for interviews, per Aaron Wilson via league sources.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.