'Go Country Boy Go': Texans Dameon Pierce Talks Big Performance vs. Jaguars

HOUSTON — Rookie running back Dameon Pierce played a significant role in helping the Houston Texans record their first victory of the season in a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday afternoon.

Pierce finished the game at TIAA Bank Field with 99 yards on 26 carries, and a rushing touchdown that sealed the deal for the Texans. But amid his lone touchdown of the game, Pierce recorded a 20-yard run that resulted in Houston taking the lead with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter.

After five games in his young career, coach Lovie Smith said Pierce had done everything a lead running back should do in the NFL.

"He's [Pierce] had a consistent impact on our team from when he came into the building," Smith said. "He's going to show toughness. He's going to make plays. He's going to make you miss in the open field. On a day like today, we needed to lean on the run, and I thought he was outstanding."

The Texans held the ball on Jacksonville's 22-yard line on 2nd-and-five. After receiving a hand-off from second-year quarterback Davis Mills, Pierce rushed up the middle breaking six tackles to place the Texans on the Jaguars' two-yard line.

With each tackle Pierce broke, the rookie running back recited three words that motivated him to stay on his feet.

"Go country boy, go," Pierce said. "It’s all about getting that touchdown. I know I had them big boys coming defensively. They were going to rally behind me at some point, so I tried to fight and get in the end zone."

Pierce credited left guard A.J. Cann for his impressive play, who created an a-gap on the offensive line with his blocking. Once he started to break free, Pierce said he maneuvered to the right to take advantage of smaller defensive players who are not used to tackling.

"Every time I get to the secondary, I always try to get some YAC yards [yards after contact]," Pierce said. "That's just what it was — just me playing ball."

Despite falling one yard short of his second consecutive 100-yard game, Pierce is entering the bye week ranked top-five in the league in rushing.

He has rushed for 412 yards, which is the most by a rookie in franchise history through the first five weeks of the season. Pierce has also recorded the third most rushing yards in franchise history through the first five games of the season — trailing Arian Foster in 2010 and 2012.

