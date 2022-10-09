Skip to main content

Texans vs. Jaguars Notebook: Rookies Continue to Roll in Houston's 1st Win

The Houston Texans continued to rely on a slew of talented rookies during Sunday's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It wasn’t the most exciting of wins. But after being frustratingly close to multiple wins so far this season, the Houston Texans will take all they can get after a 13-6 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Let's look at a few takeaways from the game: 

The streak continues

The Texans and Jags aren’t exactly the most historical franchises in the NFL, but it might be hard to find a more historically lopsided division rivalry in the league.

The Texans have now won nine in a row against the Jags since Oct. 2018. And dating back to 2011, Houston now has a 20-4 record against Jacksonville. 

The Texans' next game against the Jags is in Week 17. 

Dameon Pierce continues ROY campaign?

Pierce entered Sunday as the 10th-leading rusher in the league (313) after his 131-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

He didn’t necessarily have any flashy plays against the Jags, but bullied and bruised his way to 113 total yards on a workhorse load of 29 touches. He also powered in for the go-ahead touchdown, the only trip to the end zone for either team in the game.

After the spilt workload for Pierce and running back Rex Burkhead remained a question mark to begin the year, that conversation is now completely dead. As a fresh rookie, Pierce has seemingly exceeded expectations while proving himself as a true workhorse back with some every-down potential. If he can continue to make an impact as a receiver, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award is his to lose.

After all, he did what elite running backs Jonathon Taylor and Austin Ekeler could not against an underrated Jags defense.

Defensive rookies roll again

It’s easy to look at the play of the rookie Pierce.

But rookie defensive backs Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. have been garnering much attention early on this season, and rightfully so.

Pitre already had his coming-out party against the Chicago Bears, but it was Stingley’s turn against Jacksonville. He hauled in his first-career interception, totaling two passes defended. This, along with finishing second on the team in total tackles (seven), made Sunday Stingley’s best game as a pro.

But the guy he finished right behind on the stat sheet? Pitre, who led Houston with nine total tackles, as he continues to emerge as well.

The Texans clearly have a dangerous duo in the secondary, one that could lead them to even more wins this season and the future.

