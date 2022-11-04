Skip to main content

Texans Hang Tough, Tied vs. Eagles At Halftime

The Houston Texans got off to a strong start vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, and are tied at the half.

The Houston Texans had a rough time against the Tennessee Titans last week, and were looking to get back on track against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium

And while they did get off to a great start on their opening drive, marching down the field for a touchdown, the Eagles are now in control of the momentum, leading the Texans at halftime 14-7.

However, despite trailing the Texans are still very much in the fight, thanks in large part to rookie running back Dameon Pierce also had a very strong first half for the Texans, rushing 13 times for a game-high 88 yards, and averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Not to mention the efficient play of quarterback Davis Mills, who has completed 8 of 9 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. 

The first of those touchdowns was caught by tight end Teagan Quitoriano, which was the first of the rookie's career, coming in his first game as an NFL player. 

In the absence of their top two pass catchers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, Phillip Dorsett leads the way in the receiving department for the Texans, catching two passes for 42 yards. 

On the other end of the field, it has once again been a tough go for the Texans defense against the run, with Eagles running back Miles Sanders rushing eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown. 

Kenneth Gainwell has also rushed for a score for the Eagles. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In the passing game, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has looked as dangerous as ever, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards, but has yet to toss a touchdown pass. 

The Texans will hope to find a way to keep up with the Eagles' offense in the second half, which, unfortunately, would be a lofty task for any team in the NFL. 

Much less the NFL's No. 29 ranked scoring offense. 

The Eagles will start the second half receiving the football.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19353300
Houston Texans Latest News

WATCH: Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches First Career Touchdown vs. Eagles

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19353302
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans and Eagles Tied 14-14 at Halftime: Live Game Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
hurts
Houston Texans Latest News

Who is Houston Native & Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Pulling For in World Series?

By Zach Dimmitt
Brandin-Cooks-Texans-NFL-Trade-Deadline-Texans-Trade-Brandin-Cooks-Trade-e1667335295946
Houston Texans Latest News

Brandin Cooks 'Pissed' or 'Wrist'? Could Unhappy Texans WR Force Houston to Cut Him?

By Mike Fisher
brandin cooks
Houston Texans Latest News

Sources: Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks OUT vs. Eagles - Here's Why

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19288633
Houston Texans Latest News

Source: Brandin Cooks Likely OUT for Texans vs. Eagles; ‘Covering Up Lies’ on Trade Rumors Involved?

By Coty M. Davis
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Eagles Prime Time Preview: 'It Starts Up Front'

By Bri Amaranthus
USATSI_19289476
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Two-Step: Houston Better Than in 2021?

By Richie Whitt