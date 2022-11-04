Dameon Pierce Stars, but Texans Crumble in Loss to Eagles

The Houston Texans continue to tumble toward the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 29-17 at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

However, unlike the previous two weeks, there was plenty to like from the Texans in this loss.

Lovie Smith would be the first to admit that there is no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, but that doesn't mean that the Texans can't walk away from Thursday night with a better taste in their mouths.

For starters, rookie running back Dameon Pierce was once again a star for Houston, rushing for 139 yards on 27 carries, and looks like one of the NFL's brightest young stars.

A big reason for the success of the rookie?

Much improved play along the offensive line, which, just a few days ago, was getting blown off of the ball by the Tennessee defensive line.

And speaking of the trenches, the Texans' defensive line was also much improved from a week ago sacking Jalen Hurts four times, and hitting him another four times.

Unfortunately for Houston, however, none of that was enough, as the Eagles were still able to outscore the Texans 15-3 in the second half, and cruise to their eighth win of the season.

Following the loss, the Texas (1-6-1), will now try to pick themselves up off of the mat and rebound with 10 days of rest, when they to New York to take on their second NFC East opponent in as many weeks in the New York Giants.

The only question will be, which team will show up? The lifeless one from a week ago against the Titans, or the feisty group from Thursday night?

We will find out when the Giants and Texans kick off at 12 pm from Metlife Stadium.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

