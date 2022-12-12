Texans' Defense: Strides But Not Success Against Cowboys

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans entered AT&T Stadium with the league-worst record. And in a Texas showdown against the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Sunday afternoon, the Texans came into their Week 14 match as a major underdog.

The Texans (1-11-1) fought hard but dropped their eighth consecutive game in a 27-23 loss. If not for an offensive blunder that led to Ezekiel Elliott's game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, Houston would have notched an unlikely upset.

Instead of celebrating a win, the Texans left Dallas ultimately dejected but found positivity due to the play of their defense.

"The guys played tough all day," coach Lovie Smith said. "Games like that, sometimes you feel like, 'did we deserve to win?' Where we are in our season, the guys just keep showing up to play that way against a team. I told Mike, they have just as good a chance to win it all as anyone. So that part is good, but we have a loss still — we realize that."

Houston held Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott to his second-lowest rating of the season. Prescott finished with a QBR of 23.9, which included 11 of his pass attempts deflected or tipped while throwing a pair of interceptions.

Tremon Smith was the recipient of both of Prescott's interceptions. Defensive backs Jonathan Owens and Jalen Pitre each recorded a pair of pass deflections.

And after giving up an average of 181.0 yards on the ground through the first nine games, the Texans continued to display their enhanced run defense.

Houston gave up 121 rushing yards. And for the fourth consecutive game, the Texans held the opposing team's running back to under 100 yards. Elliott led the way with 62 yards on 15 carries.

Houston's defensive play became more impressive, given that the Texans entered the game without rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and lost veteran Steven Nelson mid-game due to an ankle injury.

"They played self-zones and made me throw in tight windows — that's their whole deal, getting turnovers," Prescott said. "One loss or not, those guys came out there and they played hard for all four quarters. We were just able to give our best in the last two minutes and finish it."

Despite giving up 98 yards on the Cowboys' final offensive drive, Smith believes Houston's defense made strides in the loss.

It's a feeling the players echoed in the locker room despite the heartache.

"Whatever we were out there doing today, we have to keep doing that," cornerback Desmond King said. "It shows on the field every quarter. The players know. We know we are the ones out there playing — it shows. Whatever we are doing, keep that up, and take this into next week against Kansas City."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.