Rookie Jalen Pitre Improving Despite Texans' Losing

HOUSTON — After falling to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon, coach Lovie Smith found comfort in his defense.

The Texans did not allow the Browns to score an offensive touchdown, but their inefficient play on the offensive side of the ball and special teams led to Houston falling, 27-14. Several players stepped up to help the Texans have one of their best defensive performances, including rookie safety Jalen Pitre.

"I think that's a heck of a job for a rookie that's growing," Smith said. "Jalen Pitre has an opportunity to be a good football player, and he continues to come to work and improve on those things. He’s played his best ball."

Pitre became the second Texans' rookie to post 15 or more tackles, joining DeMeco Ryans in 2006. He finished with a game-high 16, and the highlight of the day with his interception in the first quarter.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tried to connect with wide receiver Amari Cooper on 1st-and-10 when Pitre recorded an interception — the third of his career and first since the Texans' Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears.

Watson finished with 131 yards on 12-of-22 passing in his first game since Jan. 3, 2021.

"It felt really good — interceptions in this league are hard to come by," Pitre said. "There are a lot of great quarterbacks, so I was blessed to get one today."

Pitre's play against the Browns was his best performance after struggling over the previous few weeks. To help Pitre break free of his slump, Smith said he converted the rookie defensive back to the free safety position. He played strong safety for most of the season.

Pitre described the position change as fun, because it allowed him to make more plays.

"It seemed like he's more comfortable back there," Smith said. "I thought he played the ball well. I thought he tackled well. It was a good game, and we just have to let those young guys continue to play."

Similar to Smith, Pitre found comfort in his performance but left NRG Stadium disappointed after Houston's losing skid reached seven following the results of Week 13.

"We just have to make a couple of more plays," Pitre said. "Every week, I go in trying to make plays for my team. I think I did that today. But obviously, I need to make a couple more. I am going to try and do that in the future."

