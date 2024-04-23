Does Drafting a Wide Receiver Still Make Sense for Texans?
HOUSTON — Today's Locked On Texans Podcast discusses if drafting a wide receiver still makes sense for the Houston Texans.
At the start of the 2024 off-season, it appeared that landing a receiver during the draft would have been one of the Texans' top goals. However, the team added one of the best wide receivers in the league with the acquisition of All-Pro Stefon Diggs.
Coach DeMeco Ryans is thrilled about Diggs's arrival. But regardless of the move, the Texans will not change their draft plans. If the Texans look to add a wide receiver with one of their nine selections, which prospect should be near the top of their draft bored?
"Offensively, defensively, we’re trying to build the best team for 2024," Ryans said. "That’s what myself and Nick [Caserio] – that’s what our job is – to add the right pieces, acquire the right players, to have us go out and be our best in 2024."
Watch today's Locked On Texans Podcast HERE
Related stories on Houston Texans
- Texans' Tank Dell Inspires Youth with Impromptu Training: In the middle of his off-season training on Saturday, Houston Texans star receiver Tank Dell shared a moment with young prospects from The Drill Factory. CLICK HERE
- Tank Dell 'Looks Great' at Start of Texans Off-Season Workouts: After his season came to a heartbreaking end, second-year wide receiver Tank Dell "looks great" at the start of the Houston Texans off-season workouts. CLICK HERE
- Stefon Diggs Trade Has Houston Texans 'Excited': Houston Texans' Coach DeMeco Ryans and Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud speak on their excitement for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. CLICK HERE