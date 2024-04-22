'I'm Appreciative for That Moment': Texans' Tank Dell Inspires Youth with Impromptu Training
HOUSTON — Houston Texans' Tank Dell has had one goal in mind since his rookie season came to a heartbreaking end in December — return to the field better in 2024.
He sustained a broken fibula during the Texans' Week 13 victory over the Denver Broncos and had season-ending surgery. Dell has been on an optimistic road to recovery over the previous four months. There have been no setbacks during his rehab process, and for the first time since the injury, Dell participated in team activities at the start of the Texans' off-season program on April 15.
Dell always believed his injury had a greater meaning behind it. Saturday afternoon, his training led to a memorable experience for aspiring athletes from The Drill Factory — a sports development program for young wide receivers created by coach Andrew Beaver.
Beaver and his clients spent the previous six months having problems with Hermann Park officials about their on-field training due to cleats. They recently changed their location. But despite running into a similar issue, Beaver and his clients came across the Texans' second-year wide receiver and his trainer, Justin Allen.
Beaver's clients had the chance to work alongside Dell. After their respective workouts, Dell acknowledged the grind and dedication of the young men.
The Drill Factory showcased its gratitude for Dell on social media by stating, "It's the small moments that matter most, not our greatest successes or most significant downfalls. In my opinion, it's how we handle the small consistent actions in life that the impact may go unnoticed by the masses.
"I'm appreciative of Tank for that moment. If I wasn't already a fan of him and the Houston Texans after that top-tier rookie season, I'm definitely a fan of him now as a human."
