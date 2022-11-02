Lovie Smith Explains How Texans Hope to Slow Down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith isn't wishing Jalen Hurts a happy homecoming Thursday night against the Houston Texans. But Smith understands the challenges of facing the Philadelphia Eagles' rising star quarterback.

“I think guys are excited about it, to have a chance to come back, hometown, close to home," Smith said. "That is always special. We’re not into homecomings, so we don’t want him to have a great homecoming coming back."

Hurts will be returning to his hometown as an MVP candidate. The Eagles are entering their Week 9 contest against the Texans as the only undefeated team in the league, possessing a 7-0 record.

Hurts is on the trajectory to have the best season of his young career after completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first seven games.

After reviewing Hurts' play, Smith believes that the third-year prospect is a more suitable passer when compared to his first two seasons. But as one of the league's best dual-threat quarterbacks, Smith believes it's best for the Texans to keep the Houston native in the pocket.

"He’s been pretty accurate in and out of the pocket," Smith said. "If he gets in the perimeter, that’s a tougher duty. He’s been tough with what they’ve been doing. I think their offensive scheme is tailored to him also, similar to things he was able to do in college. The RPO game with him running it has been pretty special."

Hurts' ability to use his legs outside of the pocket could make for a long night for the Texans' defense. Houston possesses the league's worst run defense after giving up an average of 186.0 yards on the ground.

Justin Fields was the only quarterback to take advantage of Houston's run defense. If not for rookie running back Khalil Herbert, Fields would have rushed for more than 47 yards en route to helping the Chicago Bears take a Week 3 victory over the Texans.

Houston allowed Fields to scramble for 10 or more yards on three occasions, which included a 29-yard gain at Soldier Field stadium.

Ahead of his first professional game at NRG Stadium, Hurts has rushed for 303 yards on 79 carries.

Hurts, alongside starting running back Miles Sanders, will be another opponent to exploit Houston's abhorrent run defense in their attempt to stay undefeated. A victory for the Eagles will make for a homecoming celebration for Hurts.

