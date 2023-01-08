According to reports, Lovie Smith might not be the only major Texans staffer on the hot seat. Could GM Nick Caserio also get fired?

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has largely been the most prominent name mentioned among NFL coaches on the hot seat entering Week 18.

But as of Sunday morning, he might not be the only major Texans staff member with his job in jeopardy entering the season finale.

According to a report from Jay Glazer on Fox NFL Sunday, Texans general manager Nick Caserio's job, alongside Lovie Smith, has also been called into question, and there is a real chance that both will be fired at season's end.

Caserio, who came to the Texans in 2021 following nearly 20 years in the New England Patriots organization, serving as Director of Player Personnel for 13 of those seasons, and helping the team win six Super Bowls

Since taking over the general manager duties from ex-coach Bill O'Brien, however, the Texans have been arguably the worst team in the NFL, going 6-26-1 over his two seasons thus far.

Caserio's first head coaching hire was David Culley in 2021, with the Texans finishing that season 4-13, and firing Culley after only one season.

Caserio then hired Lovie Smith before the 2022 season to takeover for Culley.

Houston has gone 2-13-1 heading into Sunday under Smith and finished winless at home for the first time in franchise history.

