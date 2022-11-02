Texans Two-Step: Houston Better Than in 2021?

You asked for improvement by the Houston Texans this season and Lovie Smith is delivering.

But just barely.

A year ago after seven games, the Texans were 1-6. This season they're 1-5-1. Both victories came against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With David Culley fired as head coach and Smith now in charge of a talented class of rookies, general manager Nick Caserio and Texans fans expected steps in the right direction. Baby steps, anyone?

Though much more competitive this season, the Texans are still searching for a signature win under Smith. It could come Thursday night in front of a national TV audience at NRG Stadium, in what would be a colossal upset as a two-touchdown underdog against the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

Said Smith after a Week 4 loss, "We're not a good football team yet."

And after last Sunday's home loss to the Tennessee Titans in which his team was bullied into submission, the outlook wasn't much more optimistic, "It's tough for us all around right now."

Win or not, these are not Culley's torturous Texans. The hapless team in 2021 was held without a touchdown in three of its first seven games and was humiliated in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This year Houston has only two double-digit losses, and one of those came against the Las Vegas Raiders in a game it led early in the fourth quarter. (To be fair, only a late, meaningless touchdown made the 17-10 loss to the Titans feel respectable.)

But these Texans appear to have direction. As opposed to a year ago, when Culley was a rookie coach clearly in over his head. Last November the Texans had recently parted with face-of-the-franchise J.J. Watt and were smothered by the dark cloud of Deshaun Watson.

While Culley was fired after his 4-13 campaign - don't shed too many years, he's being paid $17 million over the next three years - Smith was promoted to harden Houston's culture, evolve its defense, and nurture a bevy of young stars including second-year quarterback Davis Mills and five rookie starters: running back Dameon Pierce, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, linebacker Christian Harris, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre.

Mills has responded with disappointing results, already throwing six interceptions after just 10 all last season.

Other than competitive games - and perhaps moral victories? - the most visible strides by Smith's Texans are the defense and the running game.

Last season they surrendered 30+ points in five of their first eight games. This year they've held four of seven opponents under 20. Houston does, however, possess the league's worst run defense, coughing up 186 yards per game.

In 2021 Rex Burkhead led the team with a paltry 427 yards and it rushed for only five touchdowns. Pierce already has amassed 539 yards and five scores.

But, as in the win column, the improved personnel and production haven't manifested into tangible strides. Houston has scored only 121 points, the fewest in the NFL.

Last season it ranked 27th or worse in points per game, total yards per game, points allowed per game and yards allowed.

And as for the culture? While the Texans play hard for Smith, the front office angered veteran receiver Brandin Cooks by almost trading him to the Dallas Cowboys before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Two steps forward. But one back?

