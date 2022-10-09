Rookie RB Dameon Piece Leads Texans To First Win of Year vs. Jaguars

Coming into their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans had not won a regular season football game since December 26 of 2021.

However, that all changed on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, with the Texans earning their inaugural win of the 2022 season, and the first win for new head coach Lovie Smith, taking down the Jaguars 13-6.

And while it certainly wasn't the prettiest win in the history of the franchise, it was a satisfying one, with Houston earning the win by excelling in the two areas that they struggled most in last season - running the football and defense.

Offensively, it was rookie Dameon Pierce who led the way for Houston, rushing 26 times for 99 yards, as well as the go-ahead touchdown with just over 3:11 to go in regulation.

Pierce was the lone offensive standout for the Texans on Sunday, with quarterback Davis Mills once again struggling to get the ball to his receivers, and throwing for just 140 yards on 16 of 24 passing.

Defensively, again, the Texans were far from perfect but survived using a bend-but-don't-break mentality, doing just enough at the right moments of the game to seal the win.

Yes, the Jaguars finished the game with 422 yards of total offense. But, the Texans kept them out of the end zone and kept rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in check all afternoon.

Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley also finished with his first career interception, while fellow rookie Jalen Pitre led the team with nine total tackles.

Following their first win, the Texans are now 28-13 all-time against the Jaguars and have won the last nine in a row.

Up next, the Texans will head west, where they will take on Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Texans are 3-2 all-time against the Raiders and have won the last two matchups in a row dating back to 2017.

