Skip to main content

QB Davis Mills Struggles, Texans Tied With Jaguars at Halftime

The Houston Texans offense continued its struggles on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Houston Texans have been inconsistent at best so far this season on the offensive end. 

At times, it looks as though it can move the ball on anyone, and at others, it looks out of sorts and inconsistent. 

And so far through the first half of their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston has been more of the latter.

Luckily for the Texans, that effort has been enough after the first 30 minutes, as they lead the Jaguars 6-6 heading into the locker room.

One main source of the Texans' offensive struggles has come from the quarterback position, where Davis Mills has completed just 7 of 13 passes for 63 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 67.2.

In fact, the lone bright spot thus far for the Texans' offense has once again been rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who has rushed for 10 carries for 55 yards, which included a 17-yard scamper.

As a team, however, the Texans have totaled just 121 yards of offense.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

On the other end, the Texans' defense has done an admirable job of slowing down the young and talented Jaguars' offense to just six points, despite only holding them to 236 total yards.

In fact, their defense of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the main factor in their defensive performance, holding the second-year gunslinger to 137 yards on 11 of 19 passing.

With that said the Texans are going to be able to finish things out at TIAA Bank Field, and earn their first win of the season their offense will have to find a way to break through and get into the end zone.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Davis Mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Lead Jaguars 6-3 Late In Second Quarter: Live Updates

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17387023
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Roster Move: Vet Mario Addison Off IR for Jaguars

By Texans Daily Staff
USATSI_16766722
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5 Notebook: Is Trevor Lawrence 'The Difference-Maker'?

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18868627 (1)
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Pep Hamilton Describes 'Power and Speed' of Rookie RB Dameon Pierce

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17412526
Houston Texans Latest News

Pep Hamilton Says Texans Have 'Good Rhythm As An Offense'

By David Harrison
USATSI_19164879
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
davis mills
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans QB Davis Mills 'Happy' But 'Hungry' for Winless Houston

By Zach Dimmitt
Texans - Jags
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Jaguars GAMEDAY Preview: Perfect Opponent For Winless Underdogs?

By Bri Amaranthus