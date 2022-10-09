QB Davis Mills Struggles, Texans Tied With Jaguars at Halftime

The Houston Texans have been inconsistent at best so far this season on the offensive end.

At times, it looks as though it can move the ball on anyone, and at others, it looks out of sorts and inconsistent.

And so far through the first half of their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston has been more of the latter.

Luckily for the Texans, that effort has been enough after the first 30 minutes, as they lead the Jaguars 6-6 heading into the locker room.

One main source of the Texans' offensive struggles has come from the quarterback position, where Davis Mills has completed just 7 of 13 passes for 63 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 67.2.

In fact, the lone bright spot thus far for the Texans' offense has once again been rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who has rushed for 10 carries for 55 yards, which included a 17-yard scamper.

As a team, however, the Texans have totaled just 121 yards of offense.

On the other end, the Texans' defense has done an admirable job of slowing down the young and talented Jaguars' offense to just six points, despite only holding them to 236 total yards.

In fact, their defense of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been the main factor in their defensive performance, holding the second-year gunslinger to 137 yards on 11 of 19 passing.

With that said the Texans are going to be able to finish things out at TIAA Bank Field, and earn their first win of the season their offense will have to find a way to break through and get into the end zone.

