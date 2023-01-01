Texans Drop Final Home Game In Embarrassing Fashion

The Houston Texans 2022 home slate has mercifully come to an end at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars

If it wasn't clear that the Houston Texans were the NFL's worst team, Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their home finale proved that, and much more.

The blowout loss was not only their first to the Jaguars since December of 2017, but it also means they were swept off of their home field by their opponents, failing to win a single game at NRG Stadium at 0-7-1.

It was never close. It was embarrassing.

And it should, if the franchise is serious about returning to contention, bring about major changes.

But that is a conversation for another time.

For now, the focus is on what went wrong on Sunday, and that list is extensive.

First and foremost, the Texans' defense was an absolute mess, allowing 337 total yards of offense to Jacksonville, including 108 yards and a touchdown on nine carries from Tavis Etienne.

And were it not for two turnovers forced by the defense, the final deficit might have been much, much worse.

Meanwhile, offensively, it was more of the same from the Texans, who were held out of the end zone for the second time this season.

Quarterback Davis Mills was once again erratic and inconsistent and the run game minus rookie Dameon Pierce was a proverbial disaster.

In fact, Mills ultimately ended the game as the team's leading rusher with 33 yards on four carries.

With the loss, the Texans now sit at 2-13-1 and are just one week away from officially locking up the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft.

That game will come against the team that the Texans tied with in Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts.

Kick-off is set for noon next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.