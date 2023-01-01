Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live In-Game Updates

A win against the Jaguars will give the Houston Texans three victories against their AFC South contemporaries.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not had much success this season. They have two wins, and each came against their rivals from the AFC South following A Christmas Eve 19-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans are 2-1-1 against the AFC South, and Lovie Smith is hoping Houston can finish the year with a winnable record within their division. They have a chance to live up to Smith's desire Sunday afternoon against the 7-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We have a three-game season in our division," Smith said. "The best we can do this year is to have the best record against division opponents.’ That was our goal and Tennessee was the first one that was up. So based on what all we’ve gone through to be able to finish up against your division."

The 2019 season marked the last time the Texans finished with a winning record against their division. They went 4-2 against their divisional opponents, which included a sweep against the Jaguars.

The Texans recorded a 13-6 victory over Jacksonville on Oct. 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

WHAT: Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12-1)

WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (71,995)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

