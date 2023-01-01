Texans WATCH: Jaguars Etienne Runs 62 Yards as Jacksonville Leads Houston 21-0

The Texans are hosting Jacksonville at NRG Stadium on Sunday as Houston tries to extend their winning streak over the Jags to 10 games.

The Houston Texans can't brag about many things these days, but one point of organizational pride is their current nine-game winning streak over division rival Jacksonville.

But that streak may be coming to a screeching halt on Sunday.

Already up 7-0 after a James Hasty five-yard touchdown run on their first possession of the game, the Jaguars stayed with the ground game in the second quarter.

Possessing the ball after a Houston three-and-out and punt, Jacksonville started at its own 38.

On first-and-10, Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave the ball to his old Clemson teammate, running back Travis Etienne, then just watched.

Etienne took the ball 62 yards for the touchdown, virtually untouched.

NextGen Stats estimated Etienne recorded a top speed of 21.62 mph on his 62-yard TD run, the eighth-fastest speed reached by a ball carrier this season.

Etienne has reached 20+ mph on six carries this season, tied with the Giants' Saquon Barkley for the most among running backs.

But things went from bad to worse for Houston, as two offensive plays later, Texans quarterback Davis Mills was strip-sacked by Josh Allen, with the fumble being recovered by Jacksonville's Tyson Campbell. Campbell returned the fumble 12 yards for another Jags touchdown and a 21-0 lead over Houston.

