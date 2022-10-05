Texans at Jaguars: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

After a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, the Houston Texans (0-3-1) are looking for any sign of life headed into a road matchup with the surprising Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday.

But along with facing a stout Jags defense that has looked revived under coach Doug Pederson, the Texans will have to deal with a young offense that has had some mid-level names jump into relevancy.

Aside from listing second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, let's look at three players on Jacksonville's offense that are likely to pose the most problems for Houston.

RB James Robinson

Despite being stifled for just eight carries and 29 yards in a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Robinson has been one of the league's more underrated backs as we get closer to the quarter point of the season.

He's totaled 59 carries for 259 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding six catches for 33 yards and another score.

The Texans have one of the league's worst rushing defenses, allowing the second-most yards per game (172). Robinson could be in for his best game at this point in the campaign.

WR Christian Kirk

Seen as the gamble of the offseason when the Jags signed him to a four-year, $84 million deal that changed the market for receivers, Kirk has certainly shown he's on his way toward living up to that billing.

He's currently 10th amongst pass-catchers in receiving yards (327) and in a multi-way tie for receiving touchdowns (three) despite having just 20 catches.

Kirk has seen at least six targets in each game this season and will likely see a similar workload against a middling Houston secondary that is currently is 18th in fewest passing yards allowed per game (240.3).

WR Zay Jones

But with all the defensive attention liking going toward Kirk, Jones with be another Jacksonville receiver to keep an eye on. Before sitting out with an ankle injury last week against the Eagles, Jones had 10 catches (on 11 targets) for 85 yards and a touchdown.

With the second-most targets on the team this season (24) behind Kirk, Jones is clearly one of Lawrence's favorite targets and should continue to see work given his ankle injury isn't an issue.

