Texans vs. Jaguars Notebook: Houston Suffers Worst Loss in Lovie Smith Era

The Houston Texans recorded their worst loss of the season in a 31-3 defeat to the Jaguars on Sunday.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith had one goal in mind despite entering their Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the league's worst record.

Smith wanted to end the 2022 season with a winning record after defeating each of their AFC South counterparts.

Unfortunately, the Texans had to play their final home game of the season against a streaking Jaguars team that had won three consecutive games. Jacksonville handed Houston their most lopsided loss of the season as the Texans sustained a 31-3 defeat at NRG Stadium.

With the loss, the Texans fell to 2-13-1, while ending the season without a home victory for the first time in franchise history.

"It is disappointing," Smith said. "When you play like that, it's not going to happen. You gotta be able to score some points and keep them out of the end zone. And we did not do that today."

The Texans failed to sustain the level of play that made them a respectable team since their Dec. 4 defeat to the Cleveland Browns. Houston had improved their play on both sides of the ball. But their most significant enhancement came due to the production of their offense.

While averaging 20.0 points over the previous four games, the Texans had netted 16.2 first downs. But against the Jaguars, a 56-yard field goal marked the only scoring drive for the Texans while converting 13 first downs.

Houston's performance became even more embarrassing, given that quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his worst game of Jacksonville's winning streak.

The Texans held Lawrence to 152 yards, a sack and one interception before his day came to a premature end early in the third quarter.

"We did not do many things well today," Smith said. "We were healthy. And before the game, I saw us playing a lot better today."

Worst of the season for Davis Mills?

Outside of leading the Texans in rushing with 33 yards on the ground, quarterback Davis Mills had another forgettable performance. Perhaps, his worst of the season.

Mills finished the game by throwing 202 yards while completing 22-of-40 attempts and a fumble.

After three consecutive games of substantial play, Mills reverted to the issues that plagued his sophomore season. He rushed through his pocket reads on occasions, which led to several subpar attempts.

A Week 8 loss to the New York Giants marked the last time Mills had a performance this insufficient. The Texans decided to bench Mills for Kyle Allen for the next two games.

Mills will start under center for Houston's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 8. But Mills' play against the Jaguars was another indication as to why general manager Nick Caserio will select either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young come late April.

"We played a really good team," Mills said. "They out-competed us through the game, and we struggled to find different ways to execute."

Quick Hits:

- Travis Etienne Jr. became the six running back to record over 100 yards on the ground. He finished the game rushing for 108 yards on 29 carries. The highlight of the game came when Etienne rushed for a 62-yard touchdown at the 12:21 mark of the second quarter.

- Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks led the Texans in receptions with a team-best 39-yards on four catches. Tight end Jordan Akins came in a close second with 38 yards on two catches.

- The Texans will finish the 2022 campaign winless inside NRG Stadium. Houston dropped seven of their eight home games. Their only non-loss took place during a Week 1 tie to the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

