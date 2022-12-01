How Texans QB Kyle Allen Hopes to Improve in Second Start

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen did not have a good performance against the Miami Dolphins.

Allen completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 215 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown as the Texans dropped their sixth consecutive game during a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Allen will receive his second start when the Texans face Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns Sunday at NRG Stadium, and he expects to have a better performance.

"It’s just execution and staying within the plan," Allen said. Limit the big mistakes. We said it after the game, but the interception early really put us out of range. Can’t put the team in that position. A lot of things to learn from, but on to the next."

October 25, 2020, marked the last time Allen took the field as a starting quarterback. He led the then-Washington Football Team to a 25-3 victory over the New York Giants in place of Alex Smith.

Prior to his play against the Dolphins, Allen was 7-10 as a starter with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. In addition to his short stint in Washington, Allen started 13 games for the Carolina Panthers.

Allen doesn't believe rust played a factor in his subpar performance, but he will be more comfortable going into his second game as Houston's starting quarterback.

"I think any experience on the field, especially the first time in a new system," Allen said. "I was in the same system my whole career, getting that real-life bullets experience in the new system with these guys who I haven’t practiced with, I think it’s going to help a lot."

Coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday morning that Allen had received all of the Texans' first-team reps during practice inside Houston Methodist Training Center.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.