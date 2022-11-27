Too Little Too Late: Texans Embarrassed in Miami By Dolphins

The Houston Texans had hoped that replacing quarterback Davis Mills with backup Kyle Allen would provide the spark they needed offensively, in Miami against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton, that was far from the case, as the Texans fell in yet another embarrassing loss 30-15.

After being shut out in the first half, the Texans face a nearly insurmountable 30-0 deficit in half No. 2.

Houston was able to put together a pair of touchdown drives in the final 30 minutes, but it was too little too late, as Miami ultimately cruised to the win.

In his first start under center this season, Allen was efficient enough but failed to provide enough explosive plays for the offense to stay in the game, completing 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

That interception, which was made by Dolphins star Xavien Howard, went for a back-breaking Miami touchdown.

Allen was also sacked five times and hit seven times.

The biggest surprise for the Texans, however, was the ineffectiveness of runningback Dameon Pierce, who managed a mere five carries for eight yards in the contest - by far his lowest output of the season.

As a team, the Texans managed just 210 yards of total offense.

On the other side of the ball, the Texans were just as poor, surrendering 339 yards and 25 first downs to the Dolphins.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the catalyst for the Dolphins' attack, completing 22 of 36 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown, while star wideout Tyreek Hill had five catches for 86 yards.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.