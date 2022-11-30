Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Presents Unique Challenge For Texans

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith understands it will be challenging to prepare for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not because Watson has established himself as one of the NFL's premier players at his position, but due to his near two-year absence.

Watson will start under center for the Browns Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. Week 13 will mark Watson's first regular season contest since Jan. 3, 2021, when the Texans fell to the Tennessee Titans.

"He hasn’t played in a long period of time, but he’s a heck of a football player," Smith said. "I assume playing quarterback is a lot like riding a bike. It comes back to you fairly quickly. I know he has been practicing with them. Adding Deshaun (Watson) will make them that much better."

Watson waived his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns in March. Houston received a massive haul of draft picks in exchange for Watson, who demanded a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and former coach David Culley in January of 2021.

Watson missed the entire 2021 season due to Houston's inability to move the three-time Pro Bowler. But off-field legal issues played the primary role in Watson's absence.

He was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 Houston-area massage therapists. The NFL determined that Watson violated the league’s conduct policy, and he served an 11-game suspension.

Smith said Watson was in the Texans' building last year, but the team did not have a lot of interactions with the estranged quarterback.

"I think most of our guys, a lot of the guys we have, didn’t play with Deshaun," Smith said. "Now it’s just about a great quarterback coming into town that we need to get ready for with a history with our franchise. When you start watching the video of them as a football team, you kind of move past that."

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick in 2017. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

In his last game, Watson completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Texan fell 41-38 to the Titans.

