Andre Johnson Rips Texans' Easterby: 'Don't Know Nothing About Football'

Legendary Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson shared his views of the organization and Jack Easterby on 'I Am Athlete.'

When Andre Johnson talks, everyone listens.

And with Monday's release of the long-term Houston Texans wide receiver's appearance on 'I Am Athlete,' Johnson opened up on, amongst other topics, his thoughts on Houston's highly-criticized executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

"Since Jack has walked into that building, nothing good has happened in that building. And it started with the D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) trade," said Johnson.

The aforementioned trade back in early 2020 shocked the NFL community. Trading away a generational talent and one of the faces of the franchise in his prime was baffling to say the least, especially when considering the meager returns they received from the Arizona Cardinals.

Many see this trade as the start of Easterby's increasing role within the Texans' front office. And it appears Johnson has confirmed these long-held suspicions.

"People ask me why I left, and I always say I wanted to spend more time with my daughter and stuff like that," said Johnson who acted as a special advisor to the head coach and general manager during the 2019 season. "But I left because I knew the organization wasn’t right."

And while Johnson did not exclusively point the finger at Easterby, his follow-up comments when discussing the former New England Patriots character coach were hardly glowing ...

"You have a guy that comes in who’s a team chaplain basically or a character coach," said Johnson.

"And I give him credit he’s good at that. That’s what he’s good at. But you have a guy basically running your organization that don't know nothing about football. So why would I want to be a part of something like that?"

Johnson's latest indictment of the Texans organization is far from his first of the year, having previously tweeted out against the organization's treatment of quarterback Deshaun Watson following his trade request in January.

Then there was his recent appearance on 'The HD Connection' where he discussed the Texans and his thoughts on not being heard by upper management.

"Us as players, we're in the locker room every day, we know what goes on with this team, so we're not telling you things to take over your organization, we're just trying to do things to help," said Johnson.

"And I think sometimes top people in the organization, they just don't listen to players. And that's something that I felt like I had to deal with a lot when I was here."

At this point in time, those around and following the organization can only hope that under new general manager Nick Caserio's guidance the Texans can learn from their past mistakes.

And in order to do so, they would be wise to listen to people like Johnson.

