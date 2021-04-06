Texans' McNairs Address Deshaun Watson 'Situation'

Amidst the 22 civil lawsuits and ongoing police investigation against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the franchise has kept quiet thus far. On Monday, though Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair spoke publicly for the first time on the matter in a statement released to season-ticket holders.

"We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD (Houston Police Department) and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully," said McNair. "We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The situation in question is becoming ever more publicly graphic, with the Houston Chronicle reporting that in the latest allegation Watson used "at least 50 women" for massages and that he, at times, "told them what to wear" during sessions.

As such, it makes sense that the Texans likely felt it was necessary to reaffirm their stance on the situation and the matter as a whole.

"While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault," said McNair. "Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in the community and ensure respect for all.

"Over the past 10 years, the Houston Texans Foundation, the McNair Foundation and the McNair family have donated more than $10 million to organizations whose focus centers on strengthening families, preventing abuse and providing much-needed services to those who have fallen victim to domestic violence or sexual abuse. This is deeply personal to our family and remains a priority."

The statement, signed by the McNair Family, including primary owner Janice, reinforces the stance made public by general manager Nick Caserio when appearing on The Texans All Access Podcast.

"We're certainly cognizant and aware," Caserio said, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "We made a statement at the beginning about where the organization stood. I would say it's a legal situation, it's a legal process, so we're certainly respectful of that.

"We certainly take them very seriously. The allegations, what's been discussed, are certainly troubling. And organizationally that's not something that we can condone, that we condone, those types of actions."

Watson's NFL future remains in turmoil as the investigations and lawsuits continue to build. Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, both deny the allegations.

