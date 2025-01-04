Texans Linked to Explosive Stefon Diggs Replacement
The Houston Texans acquired Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills last offseason, but things have not exactly worked out for Diggs.
The star wide receiver suffered a torn ACL midway through the year, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Diggs is slated to hit free agency this coming offseason, and the general consensus seems to be that he will be taking his talents elsewhere.
For that reason, the Texans need to start thinking about a replacement, especially given the injury-prone nature of fellow wide out Tank Dell.
The problem is that Houston does not exactly have a ton of cap room, so it may not be able to land a big-time pass-catcher in free agency.
As a result, the Texans may turn to the NFL Draft, and Ian Valentino has identified a potential target for the club: Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka.
In his latest mock draft, Valentino has Houston selecting Egbuka in the first round.
"The unclear futures of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell have put a major damper on Houston's offensive outlook," Valentino wrote. "Reuniting C.J. Stroud with Emeka Egbuka makes too much sense to pass up."
Stroud spent a couple of seasons with Egbuka at Ohio State and formed a lethal connection with him, so it definitely makes plenty of sense to reunite the two stars on the professional level.
Egbuka has hauled in 70 receptions for 896 yards and 10 touchdowns this season in a loaded Buckeyes passing attack that also includes Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.