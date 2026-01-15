Texans’ C.J. Stroud’s Margin for Error Shrinks vs Patriots

Playing the loaded guessing game of what version of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to show up is getting increasingly fraught with danger. After all, some seriously talented teams are now playing for keeps, and it's not like the Texans have home field advantage this weekend against Mike Vrabel's 14-win New England Patriots.

Steady ball security was always going to be a real point of emphasis for Stroud and the entire Texans offensive group, irrespective of this week's opponent. Understandably, that's only been magnified by the Texans quarterback getting a bout of the pigskin handling yips against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Returning to the more sure-handed version of himself has included more intensive work with his center Jake Andrews, but at least Stroud's confidence doesn't appear to be overly dented.

“I think it’ll be that again this week," Stroud said about getting back to a sure version of himself. "Hopefully, take care of the ball better this game. But I think, when it comes to adversity, things are going to happen.”

C.J. Stroud Keeping Head Up Before Patriots Game

Truth is, you can only imagine the heat Stroud would be feeling if the sensational Texans defense hadn't bailed him out in the Wild Card round, but he's well used to moving on and coping with pressure.

“Through failures and successes in this game, from the time I’ve been 16, with somewhat of a public eye. And when I went to Ohio State, same thing," Stroud explained. "They would love me one week, hate me the next. So, I’m well-equipped with what is going on, and I’m excited to play this next game and just kind of keep … [an] even keel.”

It could just as easily be argued that Stroud should be playing with a large degree of freedom on account of the generational defense that always seems to have his back. Having said that, even the Texans' stellar defensive unit can't simply be relied upon to score more touchdowns than the offense does every time, so Stroud will have to carry the load.

How big a role having a positive mindset cannot be underestimated in the least at this critical juncture, but it often needs more than just positive vibes to get through the playoffs intact.

“Every game is separate on its own. I think, last two years, if you asked me the same question, I would have said we would have won," Stroud declared. "We don’t ever go into a game thinking otherwise. That’s just not who the Texans are. But yeah, every game we want to win. Every opportunity. If it was the Super Bowl, if it was the first game of the year, or preseason.”

Everything is pointing toward Stroud dusting himself off and getting back on track against Drake Maye and the Patriots, but at what point would losing the turnover battle prove fatal? The million-dollar question is about to get answered.

