Texans Rule Maliek Collins Out Following Chest Injury vs. Raiders

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans defensive line will be short-handed against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon. During the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium, veteran Maliek Collins sustained a chest injury and will not return to the game.

Collins has played a valuable part in the Texans defensive front, where he has recorded 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection amid the first five games of the season.

"Maliek, he’s got a great motor," Houston coach Lovie Smith said. "He’s quick and all of that. We expect that from our three technique — to be able to get off the ball. It all kind of starts with that position a little bit."

Collins is the second defensive lineman out against the Raiders. Thursday afternoon, Houston placed Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve with a calf injury. Greenard has recorded nine tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in 2022.

With a weakened defensive line unit, the Texans have had a rough time slowing down the Raiders' rushing attack. Las Vegas (1-4) has already rushed for 68 yards through the first half, lead by Josh Jacobs with 45 on the ground.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.