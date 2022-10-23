Skip to main content

Texans vs. Raiders: Live In-Game Updates

The Houston Texans visit the Las Vegas Raiders after having a week off.

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.

Las Vegas (1-4) entered the campaign with some solid expectations after making an impressive late-season run into the AFC playoffs last year.

But the Raiders’ lowly record doesn’t match the star-studded talent their offense possesses, as Vegas poses arguably the toughest test a young Texans defense (1-3-1) has faced up to this point in the season.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-3-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

ODDS: The Texans are 7-point underdogs to the Raiders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Stick around for live drive-by-drive updates as the Texans hit the road to take on the Raiders from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

4cc57dd80ec04b1db0d0ef4ad1da386b
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Activate Rookie LB Christian Harris, Will Make NFL Debut

By Coty M. Davis
Charles Omenihu
Houston Texans Latest News

49ers Pass-Rusher Charles Omenihu vs. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs: 'Never Take My Foot Off The Gas'

By Aaron Wilson
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks (13) attempting to make a catch against the Denver Broncos.
Houston Texans Latest News

Brandin Cooks A 'Trade Target'; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?

By Mike Fisher
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate following a play agains the Tennessee Titans.
Houston Texans Latest News

Raiders' Derek Carr: 'Not Going to Fool' QB, Says Houston Texans Coach

By David Harrison
USATSI_19115422
Houston Texans Latest News

Raiders Rule Out Star TE Darren Waller, Texans Move Rookie Christian Harris

By Texans Daily Staff
USATSI_19212881
Houston Texans Latest News

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'Heartbroken' Texans Didn't Draft Him

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18926544
Houston Texans Latest News

'Big Target': Can Nico Collins Help Texans Jump Over Raiders in Week 7?

By Coty M. Davis
Jonathan Greenard
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans BREAKING: Jon Greenard Moving to IR - Sources

By Aaron Wilson