Texans vs. Raiders: Live In-Game Updates

The Houston Texans face one of the other four teams in the league with just one win on Sunday, as they travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads are coming off their bye week and should be refreshed in a game that will feature two teams looking to climb out of the AFC cellar.



Las Vegas (1-4) entered the campaign with some solid expectations after making an impressive late-season run into the AFC playoffs last year.



But the Raiders’ lowly record doesn’t match the star-studded talent their offense possesses, as Vegas poses arguably the toughest test a young Texans defense (1-3-1) has faced up to this point in the season.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-3-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

ODDS: The Texans are 7-point underdogs to the Raiders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

