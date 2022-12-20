Texans Mock Draft: Which Quarterback Should Be Top Pick in 2023?

With the Houston Texans on a collision course with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which quarterback should they have their eyes on?

Just about everyone outside of Davis Mills' immediate circle will anticipate the Houston Texans taking a quarterback with the top pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

And with three games left to play, the Texans have a one-loss lead on the Chicago Bears for the first overall selection next April.

With that first pick in the NFL Draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Jack Borowsky, Houston should be taking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

"The most talented quarterback in the draft, Levis has elevated his supporting cast for two years at Kentucky," says Borowsky. "He has the talent and ability above the shoulders to do the same for the Texans' offense. His upside could make him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL."

But what about Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud?

According to the mock draft, Young will be headed to the Detroit Lions with the fifth overall pick, and Stroud will take his talents to the Indianapolis Colts right after.

"It will be hard (for Detroit) to pass up on Bryce Young," Borowsky writes. "He'd be paired with Jameson Williams again, which was one of the best connections in college football in 2021."

But the question has to be asked: Is this mock draft benefitting from a desire to see Young and Williams reunited?

As for Stroud, Borowsky writes, "Stroud doesn't have great physical tools, but he is very accurate and throws with good touch."

Houston needs a quarterback, and the three choices seem to break down between the one with upside who has elevated a lesser roster, the one who could be the NFC's Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, and one without the greatest raw tools, but accuracy and touch.

And what's to say Houston couldn't also draft Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton and form the league's best passing duo in Texas?

Any of the three options could work. And any of them could fail.

The question is going to be: Do the Texans want the guy with the upside, the potential, or the traits?

