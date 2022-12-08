Wounded Texans: WR Nico Collins, CB Derek Stingley Jr. Headline Week 14 Injury Report

HOUSTON — Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Nico Collins missed Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury. Collins was one of 10 players who appeared on the Texans' injury report ahead of their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys.

Collins has led the Texans' subpar wide receiving corps for the majority of the season. He has caught 37 balls for 481 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"He’s grown a lot as a player," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s a freak and extremely talented, and he’s going to win his one-on-one matchups. The more and more he keeps learning and gets a better feel for the defense, it’s going to be extremely hard to stop him."

Rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. also missed practice. Stingley missed his third consecutive game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns due to an ongoing hamstring injury.

"Whenever there’s a hamstring, if a guy legitimately pulls a hamstring, it’s going to take a while," coach Lovie Smith said. "For a young player that pulled it for the first time in his life. You have to be patient with him, we have to be.

"A few weeks ago he was up in the press box. We didn’t have him on the sideline because we didn’t know if he could get out of the way. This week, he’s down on the sideline. He’s making progress.”

Stingley has put together a solid rookie campaign. The LSU prospect is the only rookie cornerback who has not allowed a touchdown this season while registering 43 tackles, five pass deflections and 1.0 sacks.

Other notable players listed on the Texans' injury report were Brandin Cooks (calf), Ka'imi Fairbairn (foot) and Troy Hairston (chest).

