Texans Get 'No' From Lions 'Rock Star' Coach Ben Johnson; Here's Why

HOUSTON - Ben Johnson - termed a "rock star'' by his boss - is choosing to remain with the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator.

He has informed NFL teams that he is out of their coaching searches.

He interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

He was supposed to interview Wednesday with the Carolina Panthers, but has now opted to remain with the NFC North franchise.

Here's why:

Johnson felt like he has "unfinished business," in Detroit and will be even more ready in the future for head coaching opportunities, per league sources.

Johnson engineered a turnaround of the Lions offense and quarterback Jared Goff as they rank fifth in scoring offense in his first season as offensive coordinator after being promoted from tight ends coach. T

“I think a ton of Ben,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said during a press conference. “I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean he’s got it, and I would do anything I can to help him. Of course, I don’t want to lose him, but I’m not going to hold him back, either."

Added Campbell of Johnson, who could've made an impact on an offense that includes Pro Bowl alternate running back Dameon Pierce, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, right tackle Tytus Howard along with the second overall and No. 12 overall picks of the first round:

“I think Ben’s a rock star, man.''

So maybe it's fitting that he remains in Detroit Rock City ... in Motown.

