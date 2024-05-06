Texans Owner Cal McNair Expects Tank Dell To Make 'Full Recovery'
HOUSTON — Houston Texans owner Cal McNair gave a brief but positive update on star wide receiver Tank Dell. At the 21st annual Houston Texans Charity Golf Classic Monday morning, McNair said Dell, who sustained a gunshot wound on April 27, will make a "full recovery."
Dell was an innocent bystander in a Florida nightclub shooting, where he was one of 10 victims shot. According to an earlier statement made by the Texans, Dell was released from the hospital the following day. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC.
Nearly a week after the incident, Dell broke his silence on social media Friday evening with the caption, "God, I thank you."
READ MORE: Tank Dell Inspires Youth with Impromptu Training
"We saw him in the office the other day, and he looked good — in good spirits," McNair said. "He'll have to rehab and get back to where he was."
The Texans drafted Dell in the third round (No. 69 overall) during the 2023 NFL Draft from the University of Houston.
He was on track to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie before his season came to a heartbreaking end in December due to a leg injury. In 11 games played, Dell recorded 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns.
Coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that he has spoken to Dell and announced that his star wideout "should be fine" by the start of training camp.
READ MORE: Tank Dell 'Looks Great' at Start of Texans Off-Season Workouts
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click here to listen.